The Kansas City Chiefs are out for redemption after getting embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's Super Bowl. The Chiefs got busy in the offseason, acquiring new assets to help them reclaim the throne, including offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, quarterback Gardner Minshew, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, just to name a few.

Also among the new faces on the Chiefs are their prized rookies. In particular, offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive end Ashton Gillotte have been extra impressive in training camp. They've also been extra physical, even getting involved in a scuffle on Tuesday.

While some might grow concerned, Kansas City coach Andy Reid simply chalked it up to good old competition from two alpha males who both want to establish themselves.

“It’s one thing you see with the rookies because they do a couple of different things before we actually get them on the field where they’re together at these different functions,” said Reid in a report from KMBC News 9's Nick Sloan.

“There’s a certain pride in your rookie class and how you’re going to establish yourself in that and when they compete. Those two are competitive guys, and they get in there and bang it around a little, and I think it’s all healthy.”

The 67-year-old Reid has seen it all in his long stint in the NFL, and two rookies getting at it during training camp is a good problem to have. After all, having an edge can be an advantage in a highly competitive sport.

Simmons was selected as the 32nd overall pick out of Ohio State, while Gillotte was drafted as the 66th overall pick out of Louisville.

“They’re friends so it works out off the field, but they’re both trying to chase a starting spot and see what they can do there,” added Reid, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles.

Reid knows how to rein in his players, and Simmons and Gillotte should be no different.