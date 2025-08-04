Bo Nix is getting ready for a big sophomore season in the NFL. What he said about his goals with the Denver Broncos for the upcoming campaign will excite the team's fans moving forward.

Nix took part in an interview with SiriusXM Radio on Sunday. There will be expectations on the squad after reaching the playoffs last season, which the young quarterback assured fans that there will be lot to be excited for.

“We are excited to grow as a team, grow as an offense, and see where we can go,” Nix said.

What lies ahead for Bo Nix, Broncos

It's a great declaration for Bo Nix to give to Broncos fans, who are anticipating an important 2025 campaign.

Nix had a rookie season to write home about, getting the Broncos to postseason ball on his first attempt. He started in every game, completing 376 passes for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was also active on the ground, making 92 rushes for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

Denver was unable to make a deep playoff run, losing in a 31-7 blowout to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round. He was successful on 13 passes, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Nix was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, impressing NFL observers throughout the season. He placed third behind runner-up Brock Bowers and the eventual winner, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Denver made sure to surround Nix with more offensive weapons. They signed tight end Evan Engram and running back J.K. Dobbins, giving more options for the quarterback to utilize. The Broncos will have challenges come their way, but if Nix can make that jump in his second year, they will be a threat in the AFC and the rest of the league.