The Phoenix Mercury finally snapped a two-game losing skid on Sunday, as they finished a long road trip with a one-sided victory over the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Phoenix eked out an 83-67 win over the host team via a score of 83-67, with Alyssa Thomas making a big impact on the contest. It was also Phoenix's third win this season at the expense of the Sky.

The six-time WNBA All-Star put together a triple-double performance versus the Sky, as she tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting an efficient 5-for-7 from the field. In addition, the 33-year-old Thomas recorded two steals and a block in 30 minutes of action.

Thomas, who played her first 11 seasons in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun, made a new WNBA statistical club, thanks to her big effort in the Sky game.

“Fun fact: Alyssa Thomas is the first player in WNBA history to have multiple triple-doubles with two different teams,” StatMuse shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the Mercury's triumph over the Angel Reese-less Sky.

Thomas's first triple-double with the Mercury occurred on July 7 during a game against the Dallas Wings, in which the former Maryland Terrapins star forward came away with 15 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of a 102-72 victory at PHX Arena in Phoenix. She has been a consistent triple-double threat on the floor with the Mercury. Thomas entered the Sky game with averages of 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in the 2025 WNBA regular season.

The absence of Reese gave Thomas and the Mercury a big plus, as Chicago's forward missed her second game in a row because of a back issue.

Meanwhile, Kahleah Copper led the charge for Phoenix, dropping 25 points while shooting 8-for-14 from the floor, including four connections from behind the arc. Elizabeth Williams paced the Sky in a losing effort, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

Phoenix improved to 17-11, good for fourth in the WNBA standings. Up ahead, the Mercury will face off against Thomas' former team, as they are scheduled to take on the Sun at home this coming Tuesday.

 

