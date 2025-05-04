The Toronto Maple Leafs overcame some of their recent and painful postseason history when they defeated the Ottawa Senators in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in six games. The Atlantic Division champions will meet the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the second round. The first game of the series is scheduled Monday. The Maple Leafs practiced Sunday, but star forward Mitch Marner was not among his teammates.

Marner missed practice because he was with his wife Stephanie who gave birth to a baby boy Sunday morning. Marner is expected to be in the lineup for the opening game of the series and he is a vital part of the team

The high-scoring forward played a key role in Toronto's opening-round victory. He had a goal and seven assists against the Senators. His ability to put pinpoint passes on the stick of superstar Auston Matthews and other teammates is expected to play a vital role in the Maple Leafs' ability to challenge the Panthers.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was happy for Marner and his wife for the noteworthy event in their lives.

“I mean, he's probably flying high right now. I remember I had my first child, and it's a different feeling for sure,” Berube said. “It's one of the best feelings you'll ever have, in my opinion. I'm sure he's very excited and he'll be excited tomorrow, and he needs to get a little skate in in the morning, it'll be a lot of good positive things on his mind, which is good.”

Maple Leafs face a major challenge in second round

The defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers struggled in the final weeks of the regular season, but head coach Paul Maurice's team returned to top form in its first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Florida dispatched Tampa Bay in five games.

Center Sam Reinhart led a balanced scoring attack for the Panthers with 6 points. However 5 other Panthers were right behind Reinhart with 5 points. Those players included Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Eetu Luostarinen, and they are sure to be threats against the Maple Leafs.

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand had 4 points against the Lightning. He has tormented the Maple Leafs in past playoff series.

If Toronto is going to emerge victorious in the series, Marner, Matthews, William Nylander and John Tavares are going to have to be on top of their offensive games and will also need to find a way to play solid defense against the opportunistic Panthers.