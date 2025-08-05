The Los Angeles Rams are committing to running back Kyren Williams by giving him a lucrative extension ahead of the 2025 season.

One month ahead of Week 1, the Rams and Williams agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal keeps him on the team through the 2028 season.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2023, Williams has notched back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams. His breakout campaign earned an All-Pro nod in 2023, to which the Notre Dame product responded by increasing his production the following year. Williams is coming off a career-high 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024.

Williams' new deal comes after the Rams selected a running back in the NFL Draft for a second straight season. After taking Blake Corum in 2024, Los Angeles took Auburn's Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. The consecutive moves caused fans to speculate that the team would let Williams walk in 2026 free agency, a rumor that the new contract clearly shuts down.

Despite entering his fourth season, Williams is still just 24 years old. In an era in which teams are hesitant to give running backs valuable extensions, the Rams secured their star offensive weapon for the duration of his physical prime.

Kyren Williams seeks even bigger year with Rams in 2025

Williams enters the 2025 season in a more competitive backfield on paper, but should still be the team's clear bellcow. The star running back accounted for a league-high 43 percent of the Rams' total touches in 2024, according to Schefter and ESPN.

While Los Angeles expects more from Corum in year two, Williams was hardly threatened by him in 2024. Williams recorded an 81.47 percent offensive snap share on the year, as opposed to Corum's 10.92 percent. Williams was on the field for over 80 percent of Los Angeles' offensive snaps in 13 of the 16 games he played.

The Rams made notable changes to their offense over the offseason, namely replacing Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams. Regardless, they will still feature Williams as their primary star. He will likely not match his 2024 usage, but Williams will only continue to prove himself as one of the premier rushers in the league.