The biggest surprise from the Cleveland Browns' first unofficial depth chart for the 2025 NFL season is undoubtedly the positioning of rookie Shedeur Sanders at fourth on the quarterback depth chart, trailing not only behind veteran Joe Flacco and second-year pro Kenny Pickett, but also behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Unexpected Quarterback Hierarchy

When the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason opener, the quarterback rankings raised eyebrows across the NFL community. Joe Flacco, the veteran with a wealth of experience, was unsurprisingly listed as the starter. Kenny Pickett, entering his fourth season, secured the second spot despite dealing with a recent hamstring injury that limited his practice time. Dillon Gabriel, a rookie drafted in the third round, was placed third, edging out Shedeur Sanders, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft and expected by many to make a significant impact early in his career.

Sanders’ position is particularly surprising given his pedigree and college performance. Many analysts and fans anticipated that he might at least challenge for the backup position or be more prominently featured alongside Pickett and Gabriel. Instead, the depth chart shows him working predominantly with the second-team reps in training camp and sidelined temporarily due to arm soreness.

The current unofficial order looks like this:

On the Browns’ first depth chart of the season, they list their QBs in this order: 1. Joe Flacco

2. Kenny Pickett

3. Dillon Gabriel

4. Shedeur Sanders

This depth chart snapshot was released nearly two weeks into training camp and has drawn considerable attention for revealing the Browns' cautious approach to integrating Sanders. Flacco maintains the edge as the starter, partly due to his steady hand and experience, and Pickett’s injury opened the door for Gabriel to climb ahead of Sanders. Meanwhile, Sanders continues his development away from the first-team spotlight, an indication the coaching staff prefers a measured transition for the rookie quarterback rather than rushing him into a high-pressure role.

What This Means for Shedeur Sanders and the Browns

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed a desire to finalize the quarterback situation sooner rather than later, suggesting that while this depth chart is unofficial and subject to change before the season opener, the current pecking order is telling. Sanders’ placement may reflect several factors beyond just talent, including readiness, learning the playbook, and managing injuries.

Shedeur Sanders gets the least reps. Shedeur Sanders gets the least time with the first stringers. Shedeur Sanders dimes still outweigh everything we've seen from Pickett and Gabriel combined. Says ALL you need to know.

During practice sessions leading up to the preseason, Flacco and Pickett shared first-team reps, reinforcing the plan to have experienced quarterbacks lead the offense initially. Sanders’ arm soreness at camp and relatively limited reps compared to Gabriel have kept him behind in the competition, despite his potential upside and strong arm talent.

For the Browns, the quarterback battle remains fluid but reveals a cautious strategy to protecting the development of their young signal callers. Sanders, who many hoped would quickly establish himself as a dynamic option, might have to prove himself over the course of the preseason and possibly beyond before climbing higher on the depth chart. This approach could be beneficial by giving him time to acclimate to the NFL pace and complexities but will test fans’ patience who were eager to see an immediate impact.

The Browns’ quarterback depth chart is a narrative of experience leading, development progressing cautiously, and opportunities still to be seized. Sandwiched at fourth, Shedeur Sanders symbolizes the biggest surprise, but also a potential sleeper story to watch as he fights to move up in what could develop into a compelling quarterback storyline this season.

Adding to the intrigue, the Browns' front office and coaching staff seem committed to fostering competition without rushing young quarterbacks into the spotlight too early. This measured approach suggests that Sanders is viewed not just as a project but as a long-term asset whose development trajectory will require patience and proper guidance. His time behind Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel could be invaluable for observing NFL defensive schemes, adjusting to game speed, and refining his decision-making under pressure.

The Browns’ first unofficial depth chart serves as a reminder that the NFL is a “what have you done lately?” league. Shedeur Sanders’ current position is not permanent. Should he impress during preseason games and practices—once fully healthy—he could very well climb the ranks and position himself as a key component of the Browns’ quarterback future. For now, Browns fans will watch closely as this quarterback competition unfolds, with the understanding that surprises still loom ahead in this evolving depth chart narrative.