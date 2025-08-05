One question on every Buffalo Bills fan's mind as training camp continues is whether the team will work out a new contract with running back James Cook. Cook is currently holding out of practices in hopes of a new extension, one that Buffalo has been reluctant to provide up to this point.

However, recently, NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic provided a positive update that should ease Bills fans' concerns.

“I don't get the sense the gap in negotiations between James Cook and the Bills is as large as other notable hold-ins around the league,” reported Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

She also noted that “Cook's decision to sit out Bills practices is designed to get this deal across the finish line. We'll see if the two sides can come to an agreement.”

Cook initially partook in training camp activities before his holding out process began over the weekend.

A key member of the Bills

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN recently called James Cook the second most important member of the Bills' offense during an appearance on NFL Live, and it's difficult to come up with a retort to that statement.

Number one in that category of course would be quarterback Josh Allen, who won the first MVP award of his career last seasn, helping the Bills perform well above expectations in the process and leading them to an appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

However, there can be no denying just how important Cook is to what the Bills do on offense, showing immense versatility not only as a runner but also in the passing game, helping to constantly keep opposing defenses off balance.

At this point, it remains unclear just exactly how far apart Cook and the Bills are in their contract talks, but according to Russini's report, there is at least some room for optimism on that front. A similar sentiment was echoed by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero earlier in the week.

In any case, the Bills are set to kick off their 2025 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in a playoff rematch on September 7 in prime time.