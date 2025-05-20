The Toronto Maple Leafs have big decisions to make this offseason after another embarrassing playoff exit, losing 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 on Sunday.

Several players on this roster are set to become unrestricted free agents, including Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Steven Lorentz, and Max Pacioretty. As for young winger Matthew Knies, he's going to be an RFA. When asked about potentially hitting the open market, Knies made it clear — he wants to be a Leaf.

Via Chris Johnston:

“I want to be here,” Knies said. “I want to play here. That's all that matters to me. I love playing in this city, I think it's a blast. There's really a chance to win here.”

Knies has been a key piece of the supporting cast for the Maple Leafs. He initially joined Toronto during the 2023 playoff run. In 2024-25, he put up career numbers, scoring 29 goals and tallying 29 assists. That ranked fifth on the Leafs roster behind Auston Matthews, Marner, Tavares, and William Nylander.

The 22-year-old doesn't make a lot of money right now, with his AAV sitting at just $925,000. Per the Daily Faceoff, an offer sheet will be in the ballpark of $874,000. Given the way he just played this past season, there's no doubt Knies will secure a healthy payday in the near future, whether that's with the Maple Leafs or elsewhere.

Knies was banged up in the latter stages of the Panthers series, suffering an injury in Game 6 that put his Game 7 status in doubt. But the American played through the pain and revealed that nothing was going to stop him from suiting up:

“I was going to play no matter what,” Knies said during Tuesday's exit interviews.

He finished with five goals and two assists in the postseason. It will be interesting to see if Knies returns to the Maple Leafs in 2025-26.