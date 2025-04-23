The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 2-0 stranglehold on their first-round series with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, winning a 3-2 overtime thriller at Scotiabank Arena.

Max Domi played hero for the Atlantic Division winners, epically scoring the game-winner. While Domi has never been much of a goal scorer in his career, the 30-year-old made it his mission earlier this season to improve his passing and shooting, which evidently came in handy when he beat Linus Ullmark on Tuesday.

“I can’t tell you,” Domi told The Athletic, over the weekend. “I would, but because it’s (the) playoffs I can’t. But yes, we are working on stuff for sure.”

Domi had been taking reps in practice with the Maple Leafs' developmental coach Patrick O'Sullivan, who also played in the league for a long time.

“His ability to really understand what we see as players,” but also come at it from the perspective of a coach, “it’s rare,” Domi said.

“He’s a skill guy that made a lot of plays,” Domi continued. “And he also likes to study the game, so he can help you with whatever asset you want to work on. He’s awesome, man.”

Domi scored just eight goals in the regular season, but his winner is evidence that anything can happen when you take shots. Domi knows the playoffs can bring the best out of anybody:

“Every night there’s a different hero in playoffs,” said Domi after the win. “It doesn’t really matter who scores as long as we get the win. Obviously it’s a great play by Benny.

The Maple Leafs gave up a 2-0 lead to the Sens, but thankfully, Domi came up big in the extra period. While Domi had a disappointing year when it came to his offensive output, he's been putting in the work to improve, and it paid off on Tuesday.

You love to see it.