The Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the Ottawa Senators in Game 1 of their first-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It was a massive win for Toronto as they look to make a deep run. The Maple Leafs and Senators met for Game 2 on Tuesday night. This was a little more competitive, but thanks to Max Domi, the Maple Leafs claimed victory.

Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit carried the puck into the offensive zone. He laid it back for Domi, who cut to the middle of the ice. After bobbling the puck, he picked his spot and fired on goal. Senators goalie Linus Ullmark could not make the save, giving Toronto a 3-2 win.

MAX DOMI CALLS GAME 🍁 He buries the @Energizer OT winner and the @MapleLeafs have a 2-0 series lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/nAfdwuduR4 — NHL (@NHL) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This goal marked Domi's eighth career playoff game. It was a big moment for the Toronto forward, who had some struggles during the regular season. The weight of this moment was felt within the entire locker room, as well. Defenseman Morgan Rielly mentioned as much when speaking with reporters postgame.

“Everyday is a real privilege when you play with guys like him… For him to have that moment in overtime here at home, is extremely special for all of us. I can’t imagine how he’s feeling,” the Maple Leafs defenseman said, via SDPN's Jesse Blake.

The Maple Leafs have made it past the first round just once in the last eight postseasons. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in 2023. After Tuesday's win, the Maple Leafs hold a 2-0 series lead over the Senators.

Toronto has not won a Stanley Cup since 1967. This team certainly has the talent to win it all. They just need the results to go their way. The Maple Leafs and Senators face off for Game 3 on Thursday night from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.