There were some nervous moments at Scotiabank Arena when the Ottawa Senators rallied to tie Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It has been a different feeling leading up to the playoffs, and in past years, the Maple Leafs would've found a way to lose this game. However, Max Domi capitalized on poor execution from the Senators to score the overtime winning goal.

Social media is always an interesting place when the Maple Leafs are about to fall apart on national television. Toronto is one of the league's most polarizing teams, and they always draw the most buzz. As a hockey fan, you seem to fall into one of two categories: a Maple Leafs fanatic or a Maple Leafs hater. Tonight was a victory for the fanatics, but the haters will be on standby for Game 3 on Thursday.

THIS RIGHT HERE!!! pic.twitter.com/H2KlDUWsvY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maple Leafs Square has been the scene of plenty of heartbreaking visuals in Maple Leafs playoff series over the past decade. However, they have had plenty to cheer about through two games in this postseason. The fans only hope they have two more months of celebrating before it ends.

Maple Leafs escaped disaster with Max Domi's winner

After the first period, the Maple Leafs firmly controlled this game. Linus Ullmark looked like he would have another long night after allowing two goals on the first four shots, but he managed to hold down the fort and keep Toronto off the scoresheet in the next two periods.

Domi's overtime winner was far from Ullmark's fault. Senators forward Drake Batherson made a dreadful turnover in the offensive zone, then Domi made him look silly in the defensive zone before depositing a perfect shot past Ullmark. It was another example of the young Senators needing growing pains before anyone considers them Stanley Cup contenders.

Batherson has to sleep in the bathroom tonight pic.twitter.com/IQ9gxXFfNv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

All hockey fans will hope the Senators can figure it out in Games 3 and 4 in Ottawa to extend this series further. It's been a long time since seeing the Battle of Ontario in the postseason, and a short series would be massively disappointing.