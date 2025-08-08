The Baltimore Ravens may have secured a preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach John Harbaugh wasted no time expressing concern over the team’s passing game. The Ravens’ offense, typically one of the league’s most explosive, managed just 59 passing yards in the victory—a number Harbaugh admitted won’t cut it once the regular season begins. With the preseason in full swing, questions about the team’s quarterback depth and receiver reliability have jumped to the forefront.

Harbaugh’s comments went viral after Sarah Ellison of The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast posted the coach’s candid assessment on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting just how unimpressed he was with the air attack.

“Oh, it wasn't very good tonight…. Has an NFL preseason game ever been won with 59 passing yards? We'd like to pass for more than 59 yards, I assure you.”

The Ravens relied almost entirely on their run game against the Colts, finishing with 121 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with an 87-yard punt return touchdown by LaJohntay Wester. With stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers sitting out, the preseason spotlight shifted to the backup quarterbacks. Rookie Devin Leary and veteran Cooper Rush combined for only five completions on 16 attempts for 49 passing yards and two interceptions—a performance that left little room for optimism in the air attack.

For the team, the preseason is about evaluating depth and building confidence behind Jackson. Leary, a sixth-round pick with a big arm but inconsistent accuracy, struggled to find rhythm, while Rush, recently signed to address backup concerns, failed to provide a steady presence. These struggles weren’t lost on Harbaugh, who has built his reputation in Baltimore on honesty and holding players accountable, no matter the time of year.

The passing game’s lackluster showing also raises questions about the wide receiver group, a unit that already faces scrutiny after injuries and roster changes last season. Receivers struggled to create separation, and the offensive line allowed three sacks, compounding the challenge for backup signal-callers.

Despite the struggles through the air, the Ravens showcased their usual strengths—dominant running and opportunistic defense. Running back Keaton Mitchell impressed with 89 yards and a touchdown, and the defense forced two turnovers to seal the win. Still, Harbaugh’s comments serve as a public reminder that even preseason wins mean little without solid execution.

As the team heads into joint practices with the Green Bay Packers next week, and gears up for a challenging season opener against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, Harbaugh’s “truth bomb” has set the tone for what he expects from his team moving forward. For Ravens fans, the question now is whether the team can turn preseason concerns into regular-season confidence—especially if Jackson is ever sidelined and the depth behind him is tested.