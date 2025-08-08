The Phoenix Mercury extended their winning streak to three games after steamrolling past the Indiana Fever, 95-60, on Thursday at PHX Arena. Alyssa Thomas and company were on fire right from the onset and never looked back for the easy victory.

The Mercury improved to 19-11, tying the Atlanta Dream for the third-best record in the league. The Fever, meanwhile, suffered their second straight loss after going on a five-game winning streak.

Thomas led the way for Phoenix with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. In the process, she set a WNBA record by becoming the first player to tally three consecutive triple-doubles.

Alyssa Thomas vs Indiana: 18 PTS

11 REB

10 AST

3 STL

+32 The first player in WNBA history with three triple-doubles in a row. pic.twitter.com/ThyFdXoFcl — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 8, 2025

The 33-year-old Thomas posted 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday and 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists versus the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The veteran forward, who now has 19 career triple-doubles, had plenty of help. DeWanna Bonner scored a season-high 23 points off the bench, while Satou Sabally chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Fever, still playing without Caitlin Clark, were led by Sophie Cunningham's 18 points. The All-Star duo of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston struggled from the field, scoring a combined 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting.

Thomas' first season with the Mercury has been nothing short of impressive. Her numbers are up across the board, averaging 15.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 9.1 assists. She played 11 seasons with the Connecticut Sun before being traded to Phoenix.

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts recently had high praise for the three-time All-WNBA Team member.

“Nothing surprises me anymore. She’s a high-level player. Every night she’s super consistent in her approach,” said Tibbetts after they beat the Sky. “She’s a great player and the ultimate competitor.”

Thomas, who is still looking for her first championship, is on track to become a top contender for the MVP award. No other player from the Mercury has won it aside from Diana Taurasi in 2009.

Phoenix will aim for a fourth straight win on Sunday against Atlanta.