The Indianapolis Colts’ 2025 preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens took a sharp turn when third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson exited early after suffering a dislocated pinkie finger on his throwing hand. The injury occurred on just his second offensive series, after a missed protection read that allowed Ravens linebacker David Ojabo a free lane to deliver a crushing blindside sack.

Richardson admitted post-game that the play was a “tricky one,” conceding fault for the blown assignment.

“#Colts QB Anthony Richardson says of his finger, “I’ll be good.” Throwing on the sideline, he said, “I was able to spin it a little bit.” Says the play that resulted in the hit was a “tricky one,” though he has to see it and be on his “Ps and Qs,”” Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported.

The hit, which resulted in a dislocated finger, cut short what was supposed to be a longer look at the Colts’ projected starting quarterback. Richardson was slated to play into the second quarter, but the sack ended his night after completing 2-of-3 passes for 21 yards. He remained on the sideline in an earpiece, indicating the coaching staff’s decision to withhold him despite his attempts to return.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Shane Steichen later described Richardson as “day to day,” adding that the dislocated pinkie was popped back into place on-site, suggesting no long-term damage. Still, the injury complicates the quarterback competition with veteran Daniel Jones, who replaced Richardson and finished the game 10-of-21 for 144 yards without leading a touchdown drive.

This setback is especially significant for Richardson, who is coming off a disappointing and injury-plagued second season. The Colts had entered the 2025 offseason planning an open quarterback competition to evaluate who offers the best chance at stabilizing the offense. With Steichen entering his third year under pressure after missing the playoffs in both previous seasons, the evaluation window is tight.

Adding to the Colts’ woes, third-round rookie cornerback Justin Walley was lost for the season due to a torn ACL sustained during joint practices. Walley had been a standout in training camp and was pushing for a starting role alongside veterans Kenny Moore II and Charvarius Ward. His injury, along with existing issues to JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, leaves the Colts’ secondary dangerously thin.