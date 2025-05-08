ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead as they face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena. The series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, as we continue our Stanley Cup Odds series with a Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in their Best-of-7 Second Round Series. Amazingly, the Leafs rallied from two deficits, trailing 1-0 and 2-1. The Leafs found something within themselves and took the lead in the second period before surrendering it in the third. However, this time, the Leafs did not collapse and instead took the final lead, with Mitchell Marner blasting a shot into the net.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Stanley Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +195

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: truTV, TNT, MAX, TVAS

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

This Maple Leafs team looks different from past squads that have collapsed when it mattered the most. Despite early struggles on the offensive end, the Leafs found their footing and made things right. Thanks to a stingy Florida defense, the Leafs fired only 20 shots on the net. Additionally, they won 63 percent of the faceoffs in Game 2, which gave them more chances. The Maple Leafs went 1 for 3 on the power play, but the second power play did the damage, as Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies could not convert on their chances.

Nylander has been effective in the playoffs, generating five goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Marner has one goal and eight assists, while Matthews has one goal and eight assists. John Tavares has also been good, putting up three goals and two assists. Likewise, Knies has added four goals and one assist.

Anthony Stolarz did not play in Game 2 due to an injury he suffered in Game 2. Instead, Joseph Woll started and stopped 25 of 28 shots. The defense laid out 41 hits and blocked 25 shots. Additionally, they also only took two penalties, limiting the possible damage.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if they can continue to find ways to score some goals and gain momentum. Then, they need to continue to check the Panthers and contain the top line.

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers disputed some of the calls while things spiralled out of control in Game 2. Despite firing 28 shots on the net, only three went in. The Cats also struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 37 percent of the draws. However, the Panthers went 1 for 2 on the power play, showcasing what they could do when given the chance.

The top line has struggled, and none of them scored in Game 2. Aleksander Barkov scored on the power play. However, neither he nor Matthew Tkachuk nor Sam Reinhart could register anything in this game. Instead, the third line did the damage. The Panthers need more from Tkachuk, Reinhart, and Barkov. While getting production from the bottom two lines is good, their top two lines need to produce.

Sergei Bobrovsky made just 16 saves and allowed four goals. Overall, the defense laid out 39 hits and blocked only eight shots. Yes, they checked the Leafs well for most of the game. But they also allowed too many golden chances, which ultimately haunted them.

The Panthers will cover the spread if their top line can come to life and Tkachuk can find his playoff form quickly. Then, the defense cannot allow Matthews, Marner, or Nylander to get open shots on the net.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Last season, teams that won Games 1 and 2 also won Game 3. So far this season, the Leafs had a 2-0 lead and won Game 3 in Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Panthers have not been in this situation since the 2023 Stanley Cup, when they trailed the Vegas Golden Knights. Of course, the Cats won Game 3 but lost the series. So far, the Panthers have never come back from a 2-0 series deficit.

I think they will have some motivation, though. Ultimately, the Panthers do not want to be in a 3-0 hole. Florida played well often in Game 2, but collapsed when they needed to hold the fort. Also, their top line struggled, which is uncharacteristic. I think their top line finally gets things going, and the power play continues to succeed, allowing the Panthers to snag a game and cover the spread at home.

Final Maple Leafs-Panthers Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+110)