The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 5 to the Florida Panthers 6-1 on Thursday. Florida now leads the series 3-2, having won three consecutive games. This collapse started on the road when the Toronto offense did not show up. But on Wednesday, everyone was struggling. Joseph Woll was pulled for Matt Murray, a failed Toronto goalie who won Stanley Cups with the Penguins last decade. The Maple Leafs have now used more goalies in this Stanley Cup Playoff series than any since 1981.

“Leafs use 3 goalies in a postseason series for the first time since 1981 vs the Islanders,” Sportsnet Stats posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Good news for Panthers fans, the Islanders won the 1981 Stanley Cup after beating the Maple Leafs. But back to Toronto, their goalie situation has been the topic of conversation throughout this series. Anthony Stolarz was knocked out of Game 1 by a Sam Bennett hit that was not deemed a penalty or suspendable. Now, with Woll's poor performance, they have used three goalies.

Murray came in and was solid, saving six shots and allowing one goal once the game was long over. The Maple Leafs will almost certainly remain with Woll going into Game 6 despite his poor play in Game 5. While the Panthers may have his number, Murray played only two NHL games this season.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said before Game 5 that Stolarz is unlikely to play for the remainder of the series. After the collision, he was seen puking into a bucket on the bench and went to the hospital. In this winning streak, the Panthers continue to get elite goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky, highlighting the issue for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are playing for their Stanley Cup Playoff lives on Friday at 8:00 p.m. in Sunrise. If they lose, all of the Toronto playoff conversations will continue, just like they have for the last seven years.