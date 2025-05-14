The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers head back to Canada with their Stanley Cup Playoffs series tied at two. Controversy has followed this series through all four games, but no moment has garnered as much attention as the Anthony Stolarz injury. Stolarz was knocked out of Game 1 by Sam Bennett after taking an elbow to his head. Despite hitting the ice for practice on Tuesday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has all but ruled Stolarz out for Game 5 and does not expect him to play in the series.

“Berube did not confirm a timeline when asked if there was a chance Stolarz could return during the second round. ‘No, not right now, I don’t. No,'” Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reported on Tuesday.

Berube did say that Stolarz “is progressing,” which is great news considering the nature of his head injury. He was seeing puking into a bucket on the bench and went to the hospital. The Maple Leafs still won Game 2 without Stolarz but struggled on the road. Now, the Panthers have home-ice advantage in a best-of-three series.

Despite the two losses, Maple Leafs backup Joseph Woll has hardly been the problem. Where is his confidence at heading into a must-win Game 5?

The Maple Leafs should have faith in Joseph Woll

Coming into the season, Joseph Woll was the Maple Leafs' starter. Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million contract in the offseason, which is a backup salary. Even though they split time during the year, the veteran Stolarz clearly took over for the young Woll by playoff time. Now, it will be on the 26-year-old to lead the Leafs to the Conference Finals.

In the two games in Florida, Woll made 66 saves on 73 shots for a .904 save percentage. He was rocky in the first game but dominated in the second while the defense in front of him got caved in. Woll made 35 saves in a Maple Leafs' 2-0 loss.

Woll was also excellent for the Maple Leafs during last year's postseason when he took over for Ilya Samsonov. In 2+ games against the Bruins, he made 54 saves on 56 shots, and the team went 2-0 in his starts. Even with Stolarz's excellence from this season, Leaf fans should have faith in Woll.

The Maple Leafs should be more worried about their offense, which disappeared in Game 4. Auston Matthews does not have a goal in this series so far and needs to drive the offense on Wednesday.