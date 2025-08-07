One of the more overlooked training camp storylines for the Pittsburgh Steelers is the contract situation of defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Heyward has been hoping for a restructured contract this summer, and now it appears he is taking matters into his own hands.

“With little fanfare, Steelers four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet this summer as he awaits a restructured contract that has not gotten done, per sources,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter also noted that “Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45 million of that already having been earned as a roster bonus in March. Heyward is seeking a raise in a defensive market that has experienced a reset this off-season. Heyward and the Steelers have addressed this privately, but have not made any progress on any reworked deal, per sources.”

Cam Heyward has long been a stalwart on the Steelers' offensive line, helping keep Pittsburgh as one of the league's best defensive units over the last few years, even as their offense has fluctuated.

It appears now that he is conducting something of a light holdout in hopes of a restructured deal.

A huge piece for the Steelers

Article Continues Below

While TJ Watt may draw the majority of the headlines on the Steelers' defense, there's no overstating how important Heyward has been in providing stability for that unit throughout the past several seasons.

Even at the age of 36, Heyward remains one of the league's better defensive tackles and isn't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Overall, there's little question that the Steelers will once again be among the better defensive units in the NFL this year even after sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins.

The offense, however, is a different story, as the team is desperately hoping that Aaron Rodgers has more left in the tank than he showed last year with the New York Jets.

If that is the case, the Steelers could be a legitimate threat in the AFC this season.

Pittsburgh is slated to kick off its 2025 season on the road against the Jets on September 7.