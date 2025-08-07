The Indianapolis Colts have a plan for their starting quarterback position in the preseason, and Anthony Richardson came up confident about his role. However, Richardson’s shoulder injury got hit with a major warning, according to The Breer Report on YouTube.

Breer was asked which injury across the NFL is the most concerning to him.

“I think the first one for me, with a bullet, is Anthony Richardson,” Breer said. “A shoulder injury, a throwing shoulder injury, especially when it's repeated. And I'm not going to use the word chronic, but repeated injury to a throwing shoulder of a quarterback is a tough thing to deal with.”

Colts QB Anthony Richardson facing tough injury

Breer seems to think Richardson won’t be able to muddle through the season with this type of injury.

“I know he was fine to start training camp and all systems go,” Breer said. “And you know, he's been able to compete for the starting job with Daniel Jones. And we'll see where that goes. But when a player that young at that position has an injury to his throwing shoulder, that's always something worth paying attention to.”

Richardson hasn’t held back in his confidence about what he can do. And the Colts are in his corner right now, handing him the starting keys in the first preseason game, according to ESPN.

“Coach Shane Steichen announced the news following the Colts' joint practice Tuesday at the Ravens' training facility, during which both quarterbacks performed impressively against Baltimore's talented defense,” Stephen Holder wrote.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said both Richardson and Daniel Jones have performed well.

“I thought there were some really good things being done offensively,” Steichen said. “I thought both quarterbacks did some really good things.”

One of the areas Richardson must improve is throwing accuracy. He has completed just 50.6% of his passes in his career. That statistic alone opens the door for Jones. He signed with the Colts, reportedly believing it to be a solid path to return as an NFL starter.

Conversely, Jones has completed 64% of his passes in his NFL career. Also, Jones has a 70-to-47 touchdown-to-interception ratio from his days with the New York Giants.