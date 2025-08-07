The Los Angeles Chargers are currently taking part in training camp in preparation for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. The Chargers are coming off of a resurgent year under head coach Jim Harbaugh in which they surprised many in the NFL world by making the playoffs.

Of course, the Chargers' chances of success largely rise and fall with the play of quarterback Justin Herbert, and recently, the team got a rough training camp update on one of his key protectors.

“Rashawn Slater is down at #Chargers practice. Trainers out,” reported Chargers insider Daniel Popper of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Popper also noted that the “cart is out. Appears to be a left leg issue. He’s being carted inside. Teammates all coming up to hug him.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter also confirmed that it appeared to be a left leg injury for Slater.

Slater was the 13th overall first round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2021 and has quickly established himself as one of the best offenses in the league, making two Pro Bowl appearances so far as well as Second Team All-Pro a season ago.

Popper described the scene when he first got injured, reporting that “As the medical cart reached the sideline, Rashawn Slater threw his helmet in frustration. He slammed his hand onto the cart. A trainer placed a towel over Slater’s head. Slater was then helped inside The Bolt by two trainers.”

Losing Slater for any extended period of time would be a brutal blow for a Chargers team that is looking to finally break through and win a playoff game after years of knocking on the door of doing so in the Herbert era.

The Chargers have a preseason game upcoming this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, and at this point, it would appear to be highly unlikely that Slater suits up for that contest. In fact, it's unclear how many of the Chargers' starters overall will be in action for that game at this point.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will kick off its regular season slate on September 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.