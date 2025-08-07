The WNBA trade deadline ends on August 7, and the Phoenix Mercury have some decisions to make. Although they have an 18-11 record, there might be some more additions they can make.

Without further ado, here are three targets that the purple and orange could target.

Jessica Shepard to the Mercury?

Jessica Shepard would be a great addition to the Mercury. She fits the team's style, as head coach Nate Tibbetts likes to play. He’s more of a five-out, pace-and-space type of player.

Although Shepard is not much of a perimeter threat, she does have a great ability to roll to the basket and has worked on a decent face-up game in the mid-range.

Not to mention, the former Notre Dame star has a knack for defense, something that the Mercury have identified themselves with throughout the season.

They have players like Natasha Mack, and Kathryn Westbeld at the center spot, but adding Shepard could solidify their center rotation.

At some points, Kalani Brown has entered herself as a starter. However, landing Shepard in the trade with the Mercury would be a huge addition for the team. Most importantly, it could eliminate a key role player from the Minnesota Lynx.

Erica Wheeler could join the Mercury

Erica Wheeler would be huge for the Mercury. She is a score-first type of player. However, she is a huge locker room presence.

Although Phoenix has plenty of that with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, adding Wheeler would solidify their wing position.

They’re very top-heavy with Thomas, Copper, and Sabally, but adding someone like Wheeler would provide an extra scoring punch when either one of the three stars is off their game.

Not to mention, she’s been huge in Seattle, and her presence alone has allowed the Storm to have some gritty wins. Not to mention, Wheeler understands what it takes to get to the championship level.

Adding her to the Mercury roster would provide some necessary shooting scoring and a nice punch off the bench.

Nia Coffey could help Phoenix's interior defense

Lastly, if you need rebounding, look no further than the Atlanta Dream. This presents the unique opportunity for the Mercury to trade for Nia Coffey.

She hasn’t earned much playing time this season because of Brittney Griner and Brianna Jones, as well as Naz Hillmon. Coffey has shown in ability to step up whenever she’s given consistent minutes and a consistent workload.

Her rebounding has always been exceptional, but her scoring has been inconsistent. However, if she were to be traded to Phoenix, all the Tibbetts would need her for, is to simply rebound and to be a presence down low.

Despite having Mack and Westbeld at the center spot, as well as Brown, Coffey could provide that size as well as the necessary quickness to her game.

She’s versatile enough to she could run the floor, but also physical and strong enough to compete with some of the league's premier bigs.

The Mercury won’t ask her to play 20, 25, or even 30 minutes a game. However, they could sprinkle her in the rotation and give her about 10 to 15 minutes.

Adding someone like her can further strengthen the center position and make life easier for them down the stretch. Teams like the New York Liberty and the Dream have presented Phoenix with within an array of problems when it comes to defending the low post.

Coffey wouldn’t negate that entirely, but it would certainly help with the issue of defending the league's premier bigs.

Trade deadline for Mercury isn't all or nothing

The trade deadline isn't a huge deal for Phoenix. They have the core, along with the key depth pieces. For instance, the Mercury signed DeWanna Bonner, which was a move many thought was big.

Either way, maybe they make a move. If not, it won't be the end of the world, but they could be missing out on some final touches to the championship pursuit.