The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with a win that was both electrifying and historic. In a 5–4 victory over the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena, the Leafs tied a long-standing franchise record for the most goals by defensemen through the first seven games of a postseason, with seven total from the blue line.

Morgan Rielly, who has consistently stepped up in big games, scored his 14th career playoff goal in the opening period. That goal not only added to Toronto’s early momentum but also pushed Rielly to the top of the team’s all-time playoff goals list among defensemen. Chris Tanev also added a goal and an assist, contributing to the defensive scoring tally that now matches the mark previously set by the franchise.

Toronto’s blue line was not the only unit contributing. William Nylander exploded with two goals and an assist, all coming in a dominant first period that gave the Leafs a 3–0 advantage. Matthew Knies also chipped in with a goal and an assist. The Leafs built a 4–1 lead heading into the third period, but the Panthers clawed their way back with a flurry of goals from Eetu Luostarinen, Uvis Balinskis, and Sam Bennett.

Goaltending took a dramatic turn during the game. Starter Anthony Stolarz left midway through the second period after taking a hit to the head. Backup Joseph Woll came in and made 17 crucial saves to help preserve the win, especially in the final minutes as Florida pressed hard for the equalizer.

Despite the late surge from the Panthers, the Leafs displayed poise and resilience in the closing moments. Their ability to hold off the defending Stanley Cup champions highlighted a level of maturity and balance that has often eluded them in previous playoff runs.

With this win, Toronto takes a 1–0 series lead and continues to showcase a more complete, team-wide effort. The defense is not just contributing with physicality and zone coverage, but is actively driving offense and impacting the scoreboard.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, in Toronto. If the Maple Leafs can continue to get production from all areas of the ice, their hopes for a deep playoff run may be more realistic than ever.