The Toronto Maple Leafs took Anthony Stolarz out of Game 1 on Monday night. He left shortly after taking a hit to the head from Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett. During the game, he was seen vomiting on the bench before his exit from the contest. Unfortunately, the latest update on his condition is not a good one.

Stolarz left Scotiabank Arena during the third period on a stretcher, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston. The Maple Leafs goalie played 30 minutes in Game 1, making eight saves on nine shots. It is important to note that he did take a puck to the mask before the collision with Bennett. The Panthers did not make Bennett available for comment after the game.

Stolarz has reportedly been sent to a local hospital, according to Johnston. This was not clarified by Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube after the game. Berube only said that he was being evaluated, according to The Hockey News reporter David Alter.

The Maple Leafs sent Joseph Woll into goal during Game 1 on Monday night. This marked the first game he skated in during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Woll stopped 17 shots out of the 20 he faced, but held down the fort to help his team claim Game 1.

Toronto will certainly be happy with the result on Monday. However, their minds are likely on Stolarz. The veteran goalie had a career season in 2024-25 in his first year with the team. Stolarz's 6.1 WAR in the regular season was second only to Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck, according to Evolving Hockey.

Fans may need to wait for a concrete update on the Maple Leafs goalie's condition. Toronto will definitely be careful with his health at this stage. Toronto and Florida drop the puck for Game 2 on Wednesday night. Let's hope we hear better news regarding this situation before then.