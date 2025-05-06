After scoring the Florida Panthers' first goal of the series, Seth Jones was having a good night. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs responded with two goals, taking a 4-1 lead, and then Matthew Knies humbled him with a crushing body check. Knies has been making a name for himself in these playoffs and has been a force again in Game 1.

Matthew Knies delivers a solid hit on Seth Jones on the forecheck 💪 pic.twitter.com/knShDUiQC1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Knies also assisted Chris Tanev's goal, which gave the Leafs a 4-1 lead. Knies's incredible hard work created the scoring chance for Tanev, and Knies also nearly tipped in the point shot. In a team with a ton of offensive talent, Knies has added a physical, hard-working element that the Leafs needed. He has been a perfect complementary piece on the first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Knies recorded a career-high 58 points in 78 games this season. He was nearly a 30-goal scorer for the first time, coming up just short with 29. It is a well-respected benchmark in the NHL, and Knies almost doing it in his second full season says plenty about his ceiling.

Knies debuted at the end of the 2022-23 season and played a role in the Maple Leafs breaking the drought and advancing to the second round. His 2023 playoffs were cut short after a hit from Sam Bennett, who could come under fire in the coming days after taking Anthony Stolarz out of Game 1.

Important summer for Matthew Knies

Knies will be a restricted free agent on July 1, and the Leafs could have trouble signing him. Toronto has been up against the salary cap since signing all its core players, and it's had to cut ties with players because of it. Knies is the last player they want to lose, but Mitch Marner's pending free agency could complicate things.

Knies has been playing so well this season that he will earn a massive pay raise. The Leafs will struggle to pay both men, and it'll be intriguing to see who they choose. Toronto is likely expecting an offer sheet from a rival team for Knies to show up at their doorstep.