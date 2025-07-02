The Vegas Golden Knights have made a big move by signing Mitch Marner, who’s trading in his Toronto blue for the gold and black after spending seven seasons with the Maple Leafs. Marner is joining a team that recently celebrated a Stanley Cup victory and is eager to make another run for the title.

In a sincere, heartfelt message regarding his departure, Marner shared that it was difficult to leave his hometown team. “To be honest, it was hard to leave Toronto. I never thought this day would come!” said Marner, taking a second to point out that if any team was going to take him, it was Vegas. “The Golden Knights allowed me to start a new and exciting chapter.

The deal was concluded as a sign-and-trade agreement, allowing Marner to sign with Vegas for a fascinating eight-year, $96 million contract. In exchange, Nicolas Roy made his way to Toronto to create space for Marner to sign in Nevada.

This move marks the end of an era in Toronto, where Marner accumulated 741 points in 657 games over seven seasons, including a career-high 102 points (27 goals and 75 assists) last year. Vegas fans rolled out the red carpet for him, with showgirls greeting him on the ice as he received his new No. 93 jersey. The electric atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena only added to the excitement.

Marner reiterated that his end goal is to win a Stanley Cup. “You want to be in an organization that has the wherewithal to win a Cup,” he said, highlighting the franchise's tendency to “push the envelope” since it entered the National Hockey League.

The trade will have serious implications for the Maple Leafs‘ salary cap. They were looking to sign Marner to an eight-year $13.5 million per season deal but were unable to do so, in part because he was looking for a championship opportunity elsewhere.

Now that Marner has his eyes on lifting the Cup, he’s expected to join the top six forwards in Vegas. The combination of Vegas’ playoff-experienced lineup and Marner’s exceptional offensive talent creates one of the most exciting narratives for the upcoming NHL season.