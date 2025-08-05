Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise star Anthony Edwards has big plans for the upcoming NBA season as he tries to lead his team to a first championship ring. Edwards has quickly grown into a face of the league and he's undoubtedly the foremost poster child for Adidas Basketball. Building upon one of the most successful debut sneaker launches in the Adidas AE 1, Clot founder Edison Chen revealed his latest collaboration with the popular signature model.

Clot was born in 2003 from founders Edison Chen, Billy Ip, and Kevin Poon as a clothing company centered around youth street culture and fashion-forward thinking. The international brand has grown to great prominence, collaborating with brands like Nike, A Bathing Ape, and Adidas in the past.

After meeting Anthony Edwards in person and teasing the insoles of a potential collaboration, we received the best look yet at a potential release from Chen himself. The custom colorway takes the shape of the Adidas AE 1 Low.

Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low

Edison Chen teases an upcoming CLOT x adidas AE 1 collaboration 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/e5MeJl5Hkf — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 1, 2025

FIRST LOOK: Edison Chen shares the Clot x adidas AE 1 Low 👀🔥 @theantedwards_ pic.twitter.com/RJEi8zWoEM — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) August 4, 2025



In an Instagram post shared by Edison Chen and Clot, we see the Adidas AE 1 Low rocking a unique blue/black colorway. This is the first of the Adidas AE 1 to feature a graphic along the molded upper, which in this case resembles a smokey and icy blue hue moving throughout the toe into the midfoot. The colors slowly fade to back towards the back, but we see additional hits of the loud blue along the heel's midsole.

The interior boot will remain black to match the laces, complemented by the AE logo in blue on one tongue and the Clot logo on the other. Given the nature of Adidas' first AE 1 collaboration, we can expect special packaging with a similar design to come with these as well.

While a physical version of the sneaker has been shared by reliable parties, we still have yet to receive official word on a collaboration or public release. Nevertheless, it's promising to see collaborative efforts from designers entering the space of the signature sneaker world.

