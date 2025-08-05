A new EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team (FUT) Deep Dive released, showing off improvements to the mode this year. From new Live Events, a new Play Menu, and much more FC 26 Ultimate Team aims to be bigger and better than ever. Without further ado, let's take a look at what's new in EA FC 26 this year.

EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team – Everything You Need to Know

Get ready to put your dream squad to the test. Here are all the new features coming to #FC26 Ultimate Team, inspired by you: 🏆 Gauntlets & Tournaments

🏅 Rivals & Champs revamps

Overall, the EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Deep Dive covered the following topics:

Live Events & Matchmaking Experience

FC 26 FUT adds new Live Events. These themed competitions, accessible from the Hub, let you earn rewards by completing events with certain requirements. Some Events may have a requirement to even partake in it. Others include custom rules and match settings

Furthermore, each event highlights its own Objectives. This makes it easier to know what you need to do. Additionally, you can also configure your Matchmaking settings for each event throughout the year.

FC 26 will also feature Pro Live Events for top-tier players.

FUT Play Menu Rework

EA Sports reworked FC 26's FUT Menu, making it easier to access everything you need. Whether you want content just for you, or if you want to play with a friend, these menus neatly identify where you need to be to make that happen.

Tournaments & The Gauntlet

FC 26 FUT will feature both Tournaments and the Gauntlet. The former allows you to engage in knockout competitions. But the Gauntlet really tests your ability on the pitch.

Each Gauntlet consists of five matches, forcing you to use a different squad for every match. While there's no elimination, you earn more rewards with more wins you get.

Reworked Rivals

Overall, the developers are making key changes to Rivals in FUT. While they haven't unveiled them yet, here's what they were looking to resolve:

Too many matches No more incentive to keep going after awhile Getting sent to a higher division where you don't belong

Bounties, Duels, & Limited Checkpoints

In FC 26 FUT, Bounties are randomly triggered challenges that apply to your next Rivals matchup. When you complete one, you earn rewards. On the other hand, Duels are special versions of these bounties. They match you with an opponent on the same challenge so that only one can win.

Limited Checkpoints are labeled as “breakable checkpoints” from EA Sports. They track losses and enable relegation once broken. You'll always know how many losses remain when selecting your next Limited Checkpoint.

Champions & Challengers

EA FC 26 FUT removes Playoffs in favor of players qualifying for Champions another way. To do so now, you need to reach a specific Rivals Division and collecting Champions Qualification Points. Additionally, the developers added Challengers, a new tier of Champions.

Competitive Gameplay

EA FC 26 features both Competitive and Authentic Gameplay, but we'll just focus on the former and its impact on FUT.

Overall, the developers made the following tweaks concerning Competitive Gameplay in FUT:

Fewer Rebound Goals & tackles bouncing back to opponents

Adjusted player stamina for players to stay agile longer

More responsive one-touch passing & shooting

Match Outcome Updates

FC 26 will continue allow players wins if their opponent quits or leaves (along with other certain conditions). Overall, they'd like to continue to work on and improve this feature in FC 26 for both FUT and RUSH.

There's a limit to how many wins you can get from your opponent quitting. However, the developers want to keep an eye on this in order to improve upon it in the future.

Goalkeeper, Repeatable Evolutions, & Cosmetics

FC 26 FUT adds GK Evos to the mix. Along with this, they've also added even more.

Firstly, Repeatable Evolutions allow you more flexibility with how you can shape your squad. Most Evolutions are repeatable, allowing you to complete them multiple times.

In terms of cosmetics, the following improvements have been made:

The ability to evolve players without changing their item design (exceptions excluded)

Evo staus now marked with Badging

Stackable Cosmetic Upgrades

Transfer Market Graduated Access

Lastly, we come to Graduate Access, which returns for FC 26. Essentially, as long as your account has good standing, you can fully access the Transfer Market immediately. Bur new players and those who aren't allowed must complete a series of Foundation Objectives first.

All of this was done to help protect the economy from those who break the rules, or take advantage of them. However, those who play fairly or complete their Foundation Objectives will have no problem accessing the market.

Overall, that includes all the main improvements for EA FC 26 Ultimate Team. Check out the full Pitch Notes to see what else you can expect to see this year!

Lastly, for more gaming and Soccer news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.