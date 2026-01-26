Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was caught on live television making an obscene gesture during Sunday's 4–1 home loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The incident occurred in the third period when a TSN broadcast camera panned to the press box, showing Toronto's injured and scratched players. Nylander, seated alongside Chris Tanev, Dakota Joshua, Calle Jarnkrok, and Philippe Myers, noticed the camera and briefly raised his middle finger while smiling before the broadcast cut back to the ice.

The clip spread like wildfire on social media, setting off a wave of fan reactions. Shortly after the game, Nylander took to Instagram to issue a public apology.

“Only love for Leafs nation,” Nylander wrote on his Instagram story with heart emojis while also covering up his hand with heart hands. “Sorry about my moment of frustration toady! Didn't mean to upset anyone. Looking forward to being back on the ice and not in the stands (crying emoji), love Willy.”

As of now, there has been no confirmation of any potential disciplinary action from the NHL related to the 29-year-old's gesture.

Nylander has been out with a groin injury and has missed the Maple Leafs' last five games. The injury was originally sustained on Dec. 27 against the Ottawa Senators, forcing him to miss six consecutive games. He returned to action on Jan. 10 versus the Vancouver Canucks but re-aggravated the injury on Jan. 15 in a 6–5 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, a game in which he recorded a goal and an assist but played only 2:17. Since then, he has not appeared in a game. He resumed skating on Saturday, logging a 20-minute session alongside Joshua, but head coach Craig Berube confirmed there is still no clear timeline for his return.

In spite of an 11-game hiatus beginning in late December, Nylander remains Toronto's offensive lodestar, leading with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) while averaging 18:33 of ice time over 37 games this season. John Tavares ranks second on the team with 44 points in 52 games.

The Maple Leafs' loss to Colorado was their fourth consecutive home defeat and their sixth loss in seven games. Toronto has gone 1–4 without Nylander on the ice. Overall, the team sits at 24-19-9 and is currently five points out of the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot, which the Boston Bruins hold. During their four-game home losing streak, the Maple Leafs have collected just one point, coming in an overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Toronto will return to action Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres before embarking on a six-game road trip.