Duke basketball faces a late injury question entering one of the biggest games on the college basketball calendar. The Blue Devils may be without a key frontcourt presence when they take the floor Saturday night vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II carries a questionable status due to foot soreness ahead of the rivalry matchup. The uncertainty surrounding the Duke center adds another storyline as the regular season reaches its final stretch.

Ngongba has provided an important interior presence for Duke throughout the season. The 6-foot-11 sophomore is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting over 60 percent from the field, making him a reliable option in the Blue Devils’ frontcourt.

His availability could significantly influence how Duke approaches the rivalry clash. If Ngongba is unable to play, the Blue Devils may rely more heavily on Maliq Brown and Cameron Boozer to handle additional minutes in the paint.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel provided the latest update on Ngongba’s status Saturday while appearing on College GameDay, later sharing the report on X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the marquee rivalry matchup with North Carolina.

Latest on the day’s biggest injury storylines from @CollegeGameDay. pic.twitter.com/SbgcTpo9ts — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 7, 2026

Article Continues Below

“Less publicized for tonight is Duke center Patrick Ngongba, but I've been told he's a game-time decision. He has some soreness in his foot, he did go through walk-throughs this morning. We'll see come game time whether he's a go for the Blue Devils.”

Ngongba’s health remains an important storyline entering the game. The sophomore center anchors Duke’s interior defense and provides efficient scoring around the rim, giving the Blue Devils a physical presence inside.

Ranked No. 1 in the nation, Duke enters the matchup with a 28–2 record and has already secured the ACC regular-season title. Despite clinching the conference crown, the matchup with No. 17-ranked North Carolina still carries significant weight with conference tournament play approaching.

A healthy Ngongba could help Duke control the paint vs. the Tar Heels as the Blue Devils look to get revenge after senior guard Seth Trimble hit a corner three at the buzzer to win the first matchup.