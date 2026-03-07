Khris Middleton has been fined $25,000 after an incident involving a mouthpiece during a recent game, the league announced Saturday.

The penalty comes as the Dallas Mavericks continue a difficult stretch following their sixth consecutive loss, a 120-100 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Friday night during rookie Cooper Flagg’s homecoming game at TD Garden.

The NBA’s PR account shared the league’s official statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece in the direction of the spectator stands, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Middleton was assessed a technical foul, occurred with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 115-114 loss to the Orlando Magic on March 5 at Kia Center.”

The fine stems from Dallas’ narrow loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, when Middleton delivered one of his stronger performances since joining the Mavericks. The veteran forward finished the game with 19 points, seven assists and two rebounds while shooting 7-for-15 from the field, 1-for-3 from three-point range and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes.

Khris Middleton’s role grows as Mavericks endure six-game losing streak

Middleton, 34, arrived in Dallas at the February trade deadline as part of a major deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. Since the trade, Middleton has taken on a significant role in the Mavericks’ rotation as the team navigates injuries and roster adjustments.

Across 11 games with Dallas, including nine starts, Middleton is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is shooting 42.7% from the field, 28.1% from three-point range and 86.8% from the free-throw line while playing 25.3 minutes per contest.

Dallas’ recent struggles have continued during its current road trip. The Mavericks now sit at 21-42 on the season after Friday’s loss in Boston, extending their losing streak to six games.

Despite flashes of strong individual performances from players such as Middleton and rookie Cooper Flagg, the team has struggled to maintain consistency while dealing with injuries and lineup changes throughout the season.

The Mavericks will attempt to regroup as their road trip continues Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. Dallas is scheduled to face Toronto at 6:00 p.m. ET as it looks to halt its current skid and stabilize its rotation during the latter portion of the trip.