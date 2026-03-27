It hasn't been a great season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first-place team in the Atlantic Division from last season has fallen deep down the standings after Mitch Marner's departure, and there aren't really any answers on how to fix it. Is it Craig Berube's fault? Is it Brad Treliving's fault? Will Auston Matthews return to Toronto next season, or will he ask for an out? If you're looking for answers, you won't find them from William Nylander, according to Terry Koshan via X, formerly Twitter.

“I have my thoughts about maybe some stuff, but that's something I'm going to keep to myself,” Nylander told reporters after practice on Friday.

It's important not to speculate when it comes to what Nylander was thinking here with his comments. The Swedish winger could just be frustrated with how the year has gone and is starting to shut off from the media. He already wasn't the most outspoken player, instead opting for a more easygoing approach. Nylander could really have no opinion on the Maple Leafs' struggles this season and is just waiting for the year to end.

The problem is, everyone has seen the constant poor interactions on the bench between Nylander and his coach, Berube. The pair usually play it off in the media post-game, but it has to take a toll on a star player after a while. It wouldn't be the first coach to have fallen out of favor in Toronto.

Nylander would never say it, even if it does happen, but his comment could suggest he'll wait for judgment until the offseason plays out. William Nylander's issue with this team may be leaving if Berube does get handed his walking papers at the end of the season.