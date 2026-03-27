One day after a massive Opening Day win over the Minnesota Twins, the Baltimore Orioles have decided to extend a new pitcher in the rotation before his first start as a member of the team. Shane Baz came over from the Tampa Bay Rays in a rare AL East trade over the offseason.

“Right-hander Shane Baz and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. Baz, 26, joined the Orioles in a trade from Tampa Bay this winter and is poised to get a big payday coming off his first full healthy season.”

Baz is expected to be a big breakout candidate for the Orioles this season. As Jeff Passan said above, Baz is coming off his first healthy season. Baz is an elite strikeout pitcher who has the skillset to be an ace for the Orioles. In 2025, Baz finished with an ERA of 4.87 and a WHIP of 1.33. While those are not elite numbers, Baz still struck out 176 hitters in a career high of 31 starts. The most he had in his short four-year career was 14 in 2024.

2026 is expected to be his best year yet in the bigs. The Orioles have a lot to look forward to with him in the rotation. Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, Chris Bassitt, and Zach Eflin form a solid rotation. Baz will make his debut on Sunday for Game 3 of the series against the Twins.

The Orioles are 1-0 after a dominant start from Rogers on Opening Day. He pitched seven scoreless innings on the way to a big win.