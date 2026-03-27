BOSTON — With only 28 regular-season games under his belt, and nine remaining on the schedule, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is excited for what lies ahead. After the Boston Celtics' 119-109 victory snapped a whopping 12-game winning streak, Williams had a conversation with Jayson Tatum about minute restrictions. The two All-NBA forwards, dealing with their respective long-term injuries, are projected to make a deep playoff run.

For the Thunder, winning back-to-back championships is within reach. The NBA's reigning MVP — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — is the favorite to repeat. However, when Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters he needs to find a way to spark Williams' offense, Jalen brushed off SGA's comments before explaining why that responsibility falls on his own shoulders.

“He's a good teammate. It's hard for me to say what he thinks his responsibility is,” Williams said. “But when I go out there, I'm looking for him to set me up. I let 2 do his thing. I haven't ever really had a problem with trying to figure that out. He actually makes the game easier. I don't really need him to pass me all these shots and try to get me to go there. I can get my own shot off. I can create. I think a lot of it is a little louder because I haven't played all year.

“Then, I'm on a minute restriction, so there's a lot less flow to the game right now for everybody. Maybe that's what he means by his critique.”

While Williams appreciates the help, he's set on finding his offensive rhythm in his own unique ways.

“He's such a special player. He finds other ways; makes the right basketball plays that score,” Williams added. “I don't really look for him to get me going. But he just does a good job of distributing/scoring. When you get to that upper echelon of players, you kind of got to find something else to critique your game.”

Jalen Williams, Jayson Tatum talk after Thunder loss

After head coach Mark Daigneault pointed to his team's defensive flaws in Wednesday's 10-point loss to the Celtics, Thunder forward Jalen Williams revealed his conversation with Jayson Tatum. Williams commended Tatum for his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

“It's special. First off, hopefully, he stays completely healthy throughout the rest of the season,” Williams said. “It's dope to see him come back and be able to play. He's not all the way there yet, and I'm pretty sure he'd probably agree to that. But it's impressive to have that injury — the way he's moving — the way he's still able to get his shot off and move around — is good to see.”

Williams and the Thunder host the Bulls on Friday.