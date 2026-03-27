When the Chicago Cubs traded Javier Baez, one of the most important players from their drought-ending 2016 World Series campaign, they made it crystal clear that it was time to rebuild for the future. That 2021 trade with the New York Mets, which was wedged between the Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant moves, revealed a vital part of the organization's blueprint. Highly touted prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong was chosen to help usher in a new, exciting era of North Side baseball.

The Cubs' prognostication appears to be coming true. Following a 2025 All-Star campaign that featured a Gold Glove Award and a top-10 finish in National League MVP voting, the young center fielder signed a six-year, $115 million contract extension. Chicago values the contributions Crow-Armstrong has made in the outfield and inside the batter's box, as well as the undeniable star power he exudes away from the game. This union just feels right.

The 2020 first-round draft pick was never concerned about reaching a new deal with the Cubbies. Crow-Armstrong knows his place is inside The Friendly Confines.

“I don't think there was ever gonna be a time that wasn't right to get this done,” he told reporters on Friday, per the Marquee Sports Network. “There was never any pressure to get this done. Bottom line, they knew I wanted to be here. Whenever this got done, it was going to be the right time, and I'm just grateful it got done when it did.”

"I don't think there was ever gonna be a time that wasn't right to get this done … I wanted to be here." PCA always wanted to stay a Cub 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dvl9rBTCIt — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 27, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong inked his new contract before Opening Day and can now focus fully on helping the Cubs win their first divisional title in six years. He refrained from signing anything in 2025, choosing instead to bet on his offensive development. The 24-year-old is now reaping the rewards of his gamble and will have another opportunity to cash in when he hits free agency in 2032.

Despite Crow-Armstrong's glaring plate discipline issues — 41.7 chase rate in 2025, per Baseball Savant — Chicago believes this talent can find a consistently productive form at the plate. He is off to a good start in 2026. No. 4 notched two hits and two RBIs in Thursday's 10-4 loss versus the Washington Nationals.