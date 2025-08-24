One of the biggest storylines heading into the MEAC/SWAC Challenge matchup between North Carolina Central and Southern University was who would be the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Southern had two options: returning QB Jalen Woods and Jackson State transfer Cam'Ron McCoy. Earlier in the week, Southern University head coach Terrance Graves was coy about who would be his choice to lead the offensive attack.

“As far as naming a starting quarterback, you’ll find out on Saturday,” he directly stated in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge press conference on Monday.

McCoy ultimately got the nod, even after it appeared Woods would play via the depth chart released before the matchup. The depth chart was secured by Brendon Fairbairn of Louisiana First News, and it showed that Jalen Woods was set to start as QB1. But, that ultimately didn't happen.

McCoy had flashes of brilliance in Graves's run-heavy offense on Saturday evening, rushing for 98 yards and one touchdown on 9 carries. But, the offense was often stagnant as the Jaguars didn't elect to throw the ball and, when they did, the arial attack wasn't effective with McCoy at the helm. Many HBCU football fans following the game wondered why Woods wasn't put into the game earlier, as he played in garbage time at the end of the game.

FCS Central's Zach McKinnel spoke to some sources close to the program and may have found an answer. During the game, McKinnel was shocked that Woods hadn't seen the field earlier in the game.

“Unless Jalen Woods is hurt, the decision to start Cam'Ron McCoy is going to get someone fired. It doesn't make any sense… We saw this at Jackson State last year,” he posted on his X account late in the fourth quarter as the game was out of reach.

McKinnel then updated his tweet with what appears to be the real reason why Woods didn't start.

“Update: Multiple sources have reported that Jalen Woods was suspended for disciplinary reasons after reportedly missing the team bus before the game.”

Woods not seeing meaningful playing time will certainly be a heavy conversation as the season starts for Southern. The offense stalled out repeatedly, despite outstanding efforts from players such as Trey Holly. But, this might be a sign that Graves and his coaching staff might need to try Woods out at QB1 in their games moving forward, specifically against Mississippi Valley State on next Saturday.