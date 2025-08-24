On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles added to their roster by trading for quarterback Sam Howell, sending the Minnesota Vikings some draft compensation in return. It's a big move for the Eagles as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 season, which is slated to begin in less than two weeks.

The Howell trade wasn't the only roster move that the Eagles made on Sunday.

“The #Eagles have released S Lewis Cine,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Cine is also a former member of the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, who joined the Eagles shortly before their playoff run a season ago and won a Super Bowl championship with them.

Cine was a former first round pick and a member of the vaunted 2021 Georgia Bulldogs defensive unit, which won a national championship. However, he hasn't quite panned out at the NFL level as of yet, some of which may be attributed to the season-ending injury he suffered just a few weeks into his rookie season with the Vikings.

A big day for the Eagles

The Eagles have made it clear this offseason that they are not resting on their laurels as the NFL's reigning Super Bowl champs.

Howell can be sporadic at times but remains a serviceable backup who can step in and provide a competent replacement for Jalen Hurts if he ever goes down with injury.

Overall, the Eagles' demeanor seems to be all business during training camp and the preseason as they prepare for the upcoming campaign, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl crown.

The Eagles lost a few key pieces on defense this offseason but have retained the elite defensive line unit that pulverized Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, and they also recently added a talented wide receiver in John Metchie.

In any case, the Eagles only have a few more practices left until they kick off their season on September 4 at home against the Dallas Cowboys in prime time, in what will also be a celebration of their recent championship.