The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the most storied franchises in all of hockey. In fact, only one team in league history — the Montreal Canadiens — have won more Stanley Cups than the Leafs. However, unlike the Canadiens, the Maple Leafs have had extremely rotten luck in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for nearly 60 years.

Montreal has had some brutal luck, too, let's be clear. In saying this, they have made a Stanley Cup Final this decade, doing so in 2021. Moreover, their last Stanley Cup came back in 1993 when they defeated the Calgary Flames.

The Maple Leafs? They have not made a Stanley Cup Final this decade. In fact, they have barely made it out of the first round in the 2020s. Toronto has advanced past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just twice since 2003. That occurred in 2004 and 2023. The Maple Leafs have not made a Stanley Cup Final since 1967, which is also the last time they won the Cup.

The Maple Leafs are a long-suffering franchise. But things could change in 2025. Fans are likely tired of hearing “this year is different” but it very well could be different this time. Toronto has the ability to end their drought and win it all. And here are two reasons why the Maple Leafs can win the Stanley Cup in 2025.

Maple Leafs' core forwards leading the way

Much has been said over the years of Toronto's “Core Four.” Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, and Mitch Marner all made a ton of money. In fact, they make up a good amount of the team's salary cap. However, the team has little postseason success to show for it.

Like most years, these four players are leading the way for Toronto. A resurgent Tavares has made an impact, scoring 32 goals and 65 points this season. Matthews has struggled with injury this year, but remains on course for 30+ goals. Nylander has reached the 40-goal mark for the third straight season.

The leader of this show in 2024-25, however, is Marner. The Maple Leafs forward dealt with trade rumors throughout the summer, given his status as a pending free agent. However, he has turned in a strong season. Marner leads the team with 86 points in 70 games. At this rate, he could surpass the 100-point mark for the first time.

Of course, regular season success does not always translate to the postseason. Toronto understands this more than other franchises. In saying this, it's hard to ignore the impact these players are having. If they keep it up, the Maple Leafs will be a tough out in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maple Leafs' elite powerplay could make a difference

Special teams are extremely important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers had a historically good power play in 2024. And the Florida Panthers had an elite penalty kill in last year's postseason. This is part of the reason why both teams made the Stanley Cup Final a year ago.

Toronto's penalty kill certainly isn't the best, ranking 16th in the NHL, according to ESPN. However, their power play is another story. The Maple Leafs have the fifth-best power-play unit in the NHL. Only the New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights have converted more on the man advantage.

The Maple Leafs' power play continues to look elite when looking beyond power play percentage. They have the fifth-highest Offensive Goals Above Replacement on the power play, according to Evolving Hockey. Toronto also ranks fourth in Goals For Per 60 Minutes and eighth for Goals For Percentage when up a man.

Carrying over this form to the postseason will be vital for the Maple Leafs. They may not get a ton of power play chances, given the nature of postseason hockey. Capitalizing on them as they have in the regular season could see Toronto make some legitimate noise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in decades.