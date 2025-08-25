Jerry Jones remains confident in Micah Parsons’ future with the Dallas Cowboys amid a lengthy, acrimonious contract dispute. However, many NFL observers don’t share Jones’ rosy outlook. And as the start of the regular season nears, negotiations remain at a standstill.

While Jones envisions the ongoing standoff ending with Parsons suiting up for the Cowboys, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky sees the feud heading in a different direction.

“I don’t think Micah is going to play for the Cowboys again, I just don’t. I honestly think if I’m the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens I’m on the phone because if it’s as bad as we know publicly, it’s probably worse privately,” Orlovsky said during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“So at some point, it’s like, when does it get to a point for Jerry Jones where the player and the production isn't worth it anymore when it comes to the personal dislike?” Orlovsky added.

Is Micah Parsons’ Cowboys career over?

Article Continues Below

Adam Schefter agrees with Orlovsky’s take, predicting that Parsons and the Cowboys are “headed towards divorce” with extension negotiations stalled. And there does appear to be an element of “personal dislike” preventing the two sides from striking a deal.

Late last season, Parsons expressed his desire to be a “Cowboy for life.” He even hinted at a willingness to take less money so the team could surround him with talent. But as Parsons enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, the Cowboys have failed to extend their best defensive player.

As the situation dragged on, Parsons requested a trade. Jones responded with a warning shot, reminding the All-Pro pass rusher that he is currently under contract. As Parsons sat out Dallas’ preseason games, he removed all Cowboys-related content from his X profile. And Jones was accused of lying about Parsons’ agent making an NSFW comment about a contract proposal.

The Cowboys kick off the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. While the organization has notoriously waited until the last minute to finalize high-profile extensions, Parsons’ situation feels different than previous players.

At some point, the negotiations seem to have become personal for Jones. If that prevents the Cowboys from retaining Parsons, any number of potential contenders would love to add the four-time Pro Bowler. And as Orlovsky noted, the Bills and the Ravens in particular should be monitoring the situation closely.