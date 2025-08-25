The Texas Tech football program had already been hit with the injury bug when standout transfer running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now the line that would have blocked for Joyner has another setback.

Texas Tech offensive lineman Cash Cleveland will be sidelined for the opening weeks of the 2025 season, according to On3 Sports. The former Colorado transfer is recovering from a concussion and offseason surgery, intending to return by Week 3 against Oregon State on Sept. 13. While his absence is a setback for the Red Raiders' offensive line, expectations remain high that Cleveland will be a key contributor once he's cleared to play.

Cleveland's journey to Lubbock has already been notable. He entered the transfer portal in April after emerging as one of the top true freshman offensive linemen in the country during his time at Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound center logged 315 offensive snaps in 2024, allowing only one sack and three total pressures all season, per Pro Football Focus. That efficiency earned him a spot on the On3 true freshman All-American Team and positioned him as a valuable depth piece for Texas Tech.

Before transferring, he made history by becoming the first walk-on in Colorado history to start at center. He appeared in six games as a freshman, starting in each of the final four contests, and quickly developed a reputation for consistency and toughness. ”I always stay prepared. I study a lot of film… when my number got called, I was ready for the moment. Didn't blink at all,” Cleveland said last season.

Looking ahead for the Red Raiders

While he recovers, Sheridan Wilson, a rising redshirt sophomore, is expected to handle starting duties at center for the Red Raiders. Wilson's experience provides stability, but the staff remains optimistic that Cleveland's eventual return will add critical depth and versatility to the unit. His 77.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF ranked fifth nationally among underclassmen centers and fourth among those in Power Five conferences, underscoring his potential impact once healthy.

With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Cleveland still has plenty of time to make his mark at Texas Tech. For now, the Red Raiders will open their season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+) without him, but his comeback is expected to bolster the offensive line just in time for a tough stretch of games in September.

More NCAA Football News
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts to an overturned tageting call against the Texas Longhorns during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.
5-star recruit to miss 2025 season with injuryJake Faigus ·
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (13) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Auburn football HC Hugh Freeze gives huge Eric Singleton injury update before Week 1Jaren Kawada ·
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates a touchdown after intercepting USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Will Johnson reveals ex-Michigan football teammate’s NFL Draft gesturePreston Byers ·
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 1, 2025.
Ryan Day’s family received death threats after Michigan lossJake Faigus ·
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian’s message to Arch Manning before Ohio State gameRussell Steinberg ·
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns get huge injury update on offensive line for Ohio State clashBenedetto Vitale ·