The Texas Tech football program had already been hit with the injury bug when standout transfer running back Quinten Joyner suffered a season-ending knee injury. Now the line that would have blocked for Joyner has another setback.

Texas Tech offensive lineman Cash Cleveland will be sidelined for the opening weeks of the 2025 season, according to On3 Sports. The former Colorado transfer is recovering from a concussion and offseason surgery, intending to return by Week 3 against Oregon State on Sept. 13. While his absence is a setback for the Red Raiders' offensive line, expectations remain high that Cleveland will be a key contributor once he's cleared to play.

Cleveland's journey to Lubbock has already been notable. He entered the transfer portal in April after emerging as one of the top true freshman offensive linemen in the country during his time at Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound center logged 315 offensive snaps in 2024, allowing only one sack and three total pressures all season, per Pro Football Focus. That efficiency earned him a spot on the On3 true freshman All-American Team and positioned him as a valuable depth piece for Texas Tech.

Before transferring, he made history by becoming the first walk-on in Colorado history to start at center. He appeared in six games as a freshman, starting in each of the final four contests, and quickly developed a reputation for consistency and toughness. ”I always stay prepared. I study a lot of film… when my number got called, I was ready for the moment. Didn't blink at all,” Cleveland said last season.

Looking ahead for the Red Raiders

While he recovers, Sheridan Wilson, a rising redshirt sophomore, is expected to handle starting duties at center for the Red Raiders. Wilson's experience provides stability, but the staff remains optimistic that Cleveland's eventual return will add critical depth and versatility to the unit. His 77.5 pass-blocking grade from PFF ranked fifth nationally among underclassmen centers and fourth among those in Power Five conferences, underscoring his potential impact once healthy.

With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Cleveland still has plenty of time to make his mark at Texas Tech. For now, the Red Raiders will open their season against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+) without him, but his comeback is expected to bolster the offensive line just in time for a tough stretch of games in September.