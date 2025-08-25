It looks like the San Francisco 49ers didn’t give up too much to get Brian Robinson Jr. from the Commanders. And it could be a win-win for both teams. Furthermore, here is Robinson’s first impression of the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to a post on X by 95.7 The Game.

“I'm very aware of how Coach Shanahan likes to run his offense. He emphasized that when he called. I was like, look, you know what I'm about, and I'm ready to show you how I get down. I've been running the ball my whole life. Brian Robinson Jr. on his phone call with Shanahan”

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr adjusting to new team

Shanahan said the 49ers plan to use Robinson as the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We brought him here to be our two back,” Shanahan explained, around the 8:45 mark. “Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He's done really well going against him, and we were pumped that he was available and we were pumped that we were able to get him.”

Does Robinson fit with the 49ers? That may not be known until the season gets going quite a bit. However, it appears he could play an important situational role, according to ESPN.

“McCaffrey will remain the focal point of San Francisco's running game, but Robinson provides an experienced backup who could offer some value in short-yardage situations,” Nick Wagoner wrote. “In 2024, Robinson was third in the league on a third or fourth down of 3 or fewer yards (7.8 yards per carry), though the sample size was just 14 attempts. The 49ers, meanwhile, were 18th in the league in those situations, averaging 3.2 yards per rush.”

Also, Robinson provides protection for the backfield. McCaffrey has a checkered injury history, as does now-No. 3-back Isaac Guerendo.

Robinson has appeared in 41 games and totaled 2,329 career yards with a 4.1 yard-per-carry average. He has 15 touchdowns rushing and five receiving. In 2024, Robinson carried 187 times for 799 yards and eight touchdowns.