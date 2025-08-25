It looks like the San Francisco 49ers didn’t give up too much to get Brian Robinson Jr. from the Commanders. And it could be a win-win for both teams. Furthermore, here is Robinson’s first impression of the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to a post on X by 95.7 The Game.

“I'm very aware of how Coach Shanahan likes to run his offense. He emphasized that when he called. I was like, look, you know what I'm about, and I'm ready to show you how I get down. I've been running the ball my whole life. Brian Robinson Jr. on his phone call with Shanahan”

49ers RB Brian Robinson Jr adjusting to new team

Shanahan said the 49ers plan to use Robinson as the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We brought him here to be our two back,” Shanahan explained, around the 8:45 mark. “Always been a big fan of Brian. Loved him coming out of college. He's done really well going against him, and we were pumped that he was available and we were pumped that we were able to get him.”

Article Continues Below

Does Robinson fit with the 49ers? That may not be known until the season gets going quite a bit. However, it appears he could play an important situational role, according to ESPN.

“McCaffrey will remain the focal point of San Francisco's running game, but Robinson provides an experienced backup who could offer some value in short-yardage situations,” Nick Wagoner wrote. “In 2024, Robinson was third in the league on a third or fourth down of 3 or fewer yards (7.8 yards per carry), though the sample size was just 14 attempts. The 49ers, meanwhile, were 18th in the league in those situations, averaging 3.2 yards per rush.”

Also, Robinson provides protection for the backfield. McCaffrey has a checkered injury history, as does now-No. 3-back Isaac Guerendo.

Robinson has appeared in 41 games and totaled 2,329 career yards with a 4.1 yard-per-carry average. He has 15 touchdowns rushing and five receiving. In 2024, Robinson carried 187 times for 799 yards and eight touchdowns.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) tackle Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Brian Robinson Jr. hilariously compares first day with 49ers to schoolJackson Stone ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (6) returns a punt during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Skyy Moore drops truth bomb after trade to San FranciscoJordan Llanes ·
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium.
49ers make flurry of roster movesJackson Stone ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) talks with head coach Kyle Shanahan after being ejected in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
49ers rumors: Insider makes Jauan Jennings injury quip after Terry McLaurin extensionJordan Llanes ·
San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
49ers rumors: Insider observes Kyle Shanahan’s reaction to Jake Moody gaffeJaren Kawada ·
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who joined clothing brand While on Earth as a co-founder and investor.
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey launches new ‘While On Earth’ brandAndrew Korpan ·