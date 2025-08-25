The 2025 Texas A&M football team is loaded this year and primed to make a run in a crowded SEC. Mike Elko has a talented team this season after grabbing some massive talent out of the transfer portal and in recruiting. The offense should be more settled with Marcel Reed having the reins all to himself, but the receiving room took a big hit as the season is about to kick off.

On3 Sports' College Football Insider Pete Nakos reported on Monday that five-star true freshman Jerome Myles is injured and will miss the 2025 season. Mike Elko confirmed the news to the media and would only say that it was due to a lower leg injury, but would not specify beyond that, only to say that he does not need surgery.

The five-star freshman was initially committed to Ole Miss, but USC made a late run after hosting Myles in early September. The Trojans landed his commitment shortly after the trip. However, the Aggies never gave up, and their persistence paid off when Myles returned to Texas A&M for the Aggies' regular season finale, where he spent three days in College Station.

“A&M has really continued to push, and I look forward to getting back out there,” Myles told 247Sports' Blair Angulo ahead of the trip. “I enjoyed my official visit to College Station in the summer, and even though I committed to USC, the coaches there have been staying in contact, just checking in with me and making sure I have continued to feel like a big priority for them.”

Due to his size, Jerome Myles could see the field this season in numerous ways. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, enough to compete with some of the best defensive backs in the SEC.

The Texas A&M football team has key players throughout this offense, so as significant a loss as Myles is, their depth can mask that. The Aggies grabbed one of the best receivers available in the transfer portal, Kevin “KC” Concepcion, to boost this side of the ball and give more help to Marcel Reed.

This season, the running game is the biggest key for the Texas A&M offense. Le'Veon Moss has a chance to be one of the running backs in the SEC and one of the best in the country.

The Aggies have enough to weather Myles's loss in the receiving corps, but this is a big blow because, given his talent, he could have made the offense much better.