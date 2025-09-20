The Toronto Maple Leafs are turning the page from the Mitch Marner era this upcoming season. Marner signed with the Vegas Golden Knights this summer. His departure essentially ends the Core Four era of Maple Leafs hockey. Players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies make up a very good core. But things are different this season.

Change isn't inherently a bad thing, though. Toronto has made a ton of smaller changes over the last half-decade. Those moves did not work out, however. Despite advancing out of the first round in two of the last three postseasons, they've fallen in the second round each time. The only change left to make was shaking up the Core Four.

This is still an incredibly talented team with the ability to go on a deep run. In saying this, the pressure is on the remaining players. With the Core Four shaken up, there are no more excuses. It's time for this team to do something or fold their cards and walk away.

Matthews has been pegged by many as the focal point for this team. And in many ways, he is. However, there is one other player who is crucial to Toronto's success in the 2025-26 season. This player is the true X-Factor for the Maple Leafs heading into the new season.

Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies is the next man up

Losing Marner is certainly a blow to this team. He was a 100+ point scorer who was one of their best pure playmakers. He was also excellent in the defensive end of the ice. Marner had his struggles in the postseason, and that criticism is fair. However, he still provided plenty of on-ice value for Toronto over the last several years.

At the same time, there is a natural replacement for him on the top line already on the roster. Knies is one of this team's brightest young stars. The University of Minnesota product has not come close to the sort of production Marner provided. But he did nearly score 30 goals this past season. And at 22 years old, he has all the room to continue developing.

Matthews is going to lead the way without question. He may not put in another 60+ goal effort like we saw a few years ago. In saying this, he will generate offensive chances for his teammates. He will score big goals, and he will generally lead the way on the ice.

Nylander and John Tavares are also returning to this team. Nylander was by far Toronto's best player in the postseason last year. If he can find that form in the regular season, that's a huge boost for this club. Tavares is getting up there in age, so another 38-goal season feels unlikely. But he could certainly remain an effective top-six contributor.

All of these players remaining effective, though, is essentially maintaining the status quo. Nothing actually changes except their stat line for this particular season. Knies taking another step, though, would cover much of what they lost with Marner leaving.

The Maple Leafs did not directly replace their departing star, either. Toronto brought in Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Matias Maccelli. Maccelli is an intriguing flier, but the group as a whole is largely uninspiring.

Toronto signaled its faith in Knies to do the job. He'll receive the opportunities, and he'll be expected to carry the load. His ability or inability to take another step could have a major effect on where the Maple Leafs finish this upcoming season.