The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to strengthen their forward group ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline, but it's still unknown who they could add to the roster.

The Leafs have shown interest in Brayden Schenn and Scott Laughton. However, as Darren Dreger pointed out, both may be a little bit too expensive for the Maple Leafs:

“(Blues GM) Doug Armstrong and the Blues have said all along ‘we don’t have trade their captain and he’s under contract there.' Maybe they’ll revisit in the off-season,” Dreger said. “He is not going to soften on the ask of what it will take to consider trading Brayden Schenn. Of course, there’s still time left for that call to be made, but it seems like they’re right in the thick of things.

“Maybe we need to spend more attention on Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers – a cheaper ask from Philadelphia’s standpoint, but still expensive if you’re Brad Treliving or another interested GM.”

Toronto is in first place in the Atlantic Division and ranks 10th in the league in goals scored. They don't exactly need another piece, but GM Brad Treliving seems interested in making this group stronger. However, the Maple Leafs have limited cap space, which means they'd likely have to include a current player in order to acquire another forward.

The Maple Leafs' core is certainly doing their thing. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander all have 50+ points apiece. Marner leads the way with 76, while Nylander has 35 goals and 27 assists. Adding depth to their second and third lines is likely what Treliving is aiming for.

Schenn has 12 goals and 26 assists this season, while Laughton has 11 goals and 16 helpers for the Flyers. One or the other could certainly be of help to the Leafs, but again, it will cost them either a draft pick, a young prospect, or a current player.