May 6, 2025 at 9:34 AM ET

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a huge win against the Florida Panthers on Monday night. Toronto won Game 1 of its second round Stanley Cup playoff series against Florida 5-4 thanks to three goals in the first period. Unfortunately, the Leafs suffered a significant injury to goalie Anthony Stolarz, who left left Game 1 after a hit to the head by Panthers star Sam Bennett.

The hit had Leafs fans calling for a penalty during Game 1 as well as a fine or suspension. Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic warned that Leafs fans may not like the league's decision.

Sources told Johnston and LeBrun on Tuesday that Bennett “was unlikely to face a fine or suspension” stemming from the forearm to Stolarz's head. Player Safety will look at the incident, and the decision is not yet considered final.

Stolarz was taken to the hospital after the hit.

Toronto internally believed on Monday night that the hit was worthy of a suspension.

Bennett may end up safe from a suspension because of other shots that Stolarz took during Game 1.

“Part of the discussion, perhaps, within the group at Player Safety might also be the fact Stolarz took a wrist shot to the head in the first period from Sam Reinhart, which knocked off the goalie’s mask,” Johnston and LeBrun wrote. “Could that have also contributed to Stolarz’s eventual exit?”

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, forward Matthew Knies respond to Stolarz hit during Game 1

Understandably, Toronto was furious after Bennett did not receive a penalty for his hit on Stolarz during Game 1.

Leafs coach Craig Berube did not hold back when talking with reporters about the incident after the game.

“Elbow to the head. Clear as day,” Berube told reporters. “I don’t know how the officials missed calling it.”

Leafs forward Matthew Knies was also unhappy about the hit. He was confident on Monday night that the NHL would issue a punishment against Bennett in the interest of player safety.

“Hopefully the league will handle it and protect our players,” Knies said.

Toronto will host Game 2 of the series on Wednesday night.

Stolarz is unlikely to play in Game 2 and will likely be replaced by Joseph Woll.