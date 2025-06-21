NHL free agency is just over a week away, and longtime Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is the headliner in 2025. The 28-year-old, who just played out the final season of a six-year deal he signed back in 2019, is widely expected to hit the open market.

Although Marner has been one of the league's best regular season players, his notorious postseason struggles — along with Toronto's playoff futility — signal that a change of scenery is probably in order for the former 102-point scorer.

And while it's expected that the Markham, Ontario native will sign a long-term deal sometime in July, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun shared a different opinion on Saturday.

“The rumor du jour — and it is very much that, as I’ve not confirmed it but have heard it now from two teams — is that one option Mitch Marner is considering is a two-year deal at around $12 million to $13 million per year, positioning him to hit the market again when the salary cap skyrockets to $113 million or higher in a couple of years,” the hockey insider wrote.

Mitch Marner likely headed to Western Conference

“The risk is injury, of course, but at 28 now, he would be 30 when he is a UFA again if he went that route,” LeBrun continued. “The Vegas Golden Knights, the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings are among the teams that I believe are high on Marner’s list. The Stars would be a long-shot fit given their financial commitment to Mikko Rantanen, but never say never.”

Marner earned $10.6 million in each of the last six seasons, and averaged over a point-per-game in every one of them. It's certain he will be getting a raise, and with that comes heightened expectations.

Multiple insiders have speculated that Marner won't re-sign in the Eastern Conference; specifically, the Atlantic Division. Although the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly planning to make a huge push for the Canadian, he's also been linked to the Golden Knights, Kings, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks, among others.

A player of Marner's caliber is not often available on the free agent market, and all eyes in the hockey world will be on the superstar forward when free agent frenzy kicks off on July 1.

It'll be intriguing to see where Marner eventually ends up, and whether he can reverse his playoff fortunes and play for a Stanley Cup with his new team.