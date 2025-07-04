The Utah Mammoth had a successful first season in Salt Lake City. They had high attendance numbers, nearly made the playoffs, and saw many of their young players take a step forward. Then, they chose a mascot, won the draft lottery, and made a trade for JJ Peterka. Since their introduction to the league, Utah has taken big steps forward. In NHL free agency, the Mammoth signed Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev to short-term deals. How did they fare on those contracts?

After signing Peterka to a five-year deal worth $7.7 million per season, the Mammoth still had plenty of cap space left. But considering Logan Cooley is one year away from signing an extension, they could not spend all of their money. That led them down the inexpensive veteran path, especially after Brad Marchand re-signed in Florida.

The two veterans the Mammoth signed can help them get over the hump and make the postseason. Did they pay too much? Or will this be the first offseason of a successful run for the league's newest team?

Nate Schmidt is a great bet on defense

The Florida Panthers have won consecutive Stanley Cups in part because of their defensive acumen. It made Oliver Ekman-Larsson, once the undisputed most overpaid player in the league, a coveted free agent. It turned Seth Jones from an overpaid afterthought in Chicago to a Stanley Cup Champion in a matter of months. Now, Nate Schmidt has parlayed a run with the Panthers into a three-year, $10.5 million deal.

The Mammoth have completely rebuilt their defense in the past year. That is highlighted by the trade for Mikhail Sergachev, which went down last year. Sean Durzi should be back after an injury-plagued season, and John Marino is entering his second season with the team. Adding another veteran with playoff experience can only be good for the young Mammoth.

The Mammoth traded defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Sabres for Peterka, so bringing in another was a priority. Schmidt fills that role at a good price.

Nate Schmidt grade: A-

Brandon Tanev gives the Mammoth some size up front

There are not many negative things to say about the Mammoth's forward unit. Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Peterka, Clayton Keller, and Nick Schmaltz all have elite upside and are not 30 years old. But they lack size, which can hurt them in a crowded Western Conference field. General manager Bill Armstrong saw that deficiency and signed Brandon Tanev to a three-year, $7.5 million deal.

Tanev won't help the Mammoth score more this season. That's more than okay because that is what Peterka was brought in to do. They needed some beef up front, even with Liam O'Brien sticking around, and Tanev can provide that. He also brings the playoff experience that Schmidt does, with 59 postseason games. Another low cap hit keeps money available for the Mammoth as well.

The Mammoth aren't very…well…Mammoth. Tanev brings that in as a physical winger who can play in the bottom six. At just $2.5 million for three seasons, it's a good bet to fill a need.

Brandon Tanev grade: A-

Other notable Utah signings

There are two other signings to note for the Mammoth. The less consequential is Scott Perunovich, who spent last year with the St Louis Blues and New York Islanders. He signed a one-year deal worth $775,000, which makes any contributions a positive. And then, they brought in another former Florida Panther. Vitek Vanecek joined on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. He joins Karel Vajelmka and Connor Ingram in a solid goaltending room.

The Mammoth are making a push to bring playoff hockey to Utah. They made smart, low-cost signings this summer after bringing in Peterka. It may work perfectly, but a crowded playoff race out West could get in their way.