The University of Tennessee football program, along with the rest of the athletics department, is making its first major branding change in over a decade. The Volunteers will end their long-running partnership with Nike and return to Adidas once their current deal expires after the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), revealing the details of the apparel change and its historical connection to the program.

“Tennessee is set to announce later Wednesday that it plans to switch back to Adidas as the school's apparel provider, sources tell ESPN. The Vols have been with Nike for the past 12 years, but that deal will expire in 2026. Tennessee was with Adidas from 1995-2014.”

On3’s Joe Tipton also posted on the platform, confirming the switch and highlighting the Volunteers’ nearly two-decade history with the brand.

“NEWS: Tennessee is moving on from Nike and has struck a new partnership with Adidas, sources tell @On3sports.

This change brings the Vols back to a brand they previously partnered with for nearly two decades, wearing Adidas from the mid-90s up until 2014.”

Tennessee's 10-year apparel deal with Adidas is estimated to be worth over $100 million, surpassing the value of their current contract with Nike. This boost in revenue is expected to enhance the program’s NIL resources, recruiting budget, and facility upgrades — all critical factors in the current SEC football landscape.

The decision also carries a wave of nostalgia. Adidas Tennessee football uniforms were part of the program’s most successful era, including the 1998 national championship season. However, the move has sparked debate among fans. Supporters welcome the increased funding and potential for fresh uniform designs, while critics argue that Nike offers superior performance gear and a stronger recruiting image.

From 1995 to 2014, Adidas provided the Volunteers’ classic block “T” branding and early alternate concepts. Since 2014, Nike has modernized Tennessee’s look, introducing popular alternates like the Smokey Grays. It remains unclear whether Adidas will keep or redesign those fan-favorite uniforms when the switch occurs.

This Nike to Adidas switch by the program marks one of the biggest apparel changes in SEC football in recent years. It reflects a broader trend of schools using apparel contracts as strategic tools in the recruiting and NIL battles that shape the sport.

Head coach Josh Heupel’s program enters the 2025 season after a 10-3 campaign in 2024 that featured the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff, as the field was expanded to 12 teams for the first time. The Volunteers fell 42–17 to Ohio State in the opening round at Ohio Stadium, but the year also brought marquee wins and a top-10 finish. They open the new season on August 31 against Chattanooga, and with the news of their upcoming apparel change, Tennessee football’s brand image will be nearly as big a talking point as their on-field performance.