The Utah Mammoth, formerly the Utah Hockey Club, had a feisty squad in their inaugural season in 2024-25, but it wasn't enough to truly contend and make a run at the playoffs. While the talent is lacking in some areas, the Mammoth have an incredible fanbase and in-arena atmosphere already, and now it's time to give those fans a team to cheer for.

The Mammoth will certainly be big players in free agency this offseason, and there's no question that they will be trying hard to land a big fish. Insert Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett, who is making his agent very happy with an excellent postseason run for the defending champs.

If Bennett hits the open market this summer, the Mammoth could be one of the suitors for the forward's services according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“Utah is looking to take a big swing. It’s listening on the No. 4 pick, but you just don’t see top-five picks traded very often, and while I think GM Bill Armstrong is genuinely fielding calls on it, I don’t think that pick moves,” LeBrun wrote. “But Utah absolutely wants to be aggressive in upgrading, and I believe it would be among the more serious suitors for Sam Bennett if he goes to market.”

Bennett has become a household name during this postseason and is a contender for the Conn Smythe with the Panthers just two wins away from winning another Stanley Cup. During this postseason, Bennett has 14 goals and six assists to lead Florida in scoring and has made his mark in each and every series so far.

Bennett is a great playoff player as someone who can muck it up in the crease and create some of those greasy goals. With scoring so hard to come by in the postseason, someone like Bennett would be a perfect addition to the Mammoth.

Utah will have to shell out a hefty bag of cash to get its hands on the 28-year old, but they have the space to do just that. Bringing in someone who can produce on offense at the rate that Bennett can could be just what the Mammoth need to take the leap into playoff contention in the Western Conference next season.