The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are turning over their offensive staff for a third consecutive season after fielding one of the most explosive units in football in 2024. Liam Coen led Baker Mayfield and this Tampa Bay offense to new heights in 2024, but now he is off to be the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The burden now falls on new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to keep that production going for the Buccaneers, but they have also brought in a new wide receiver to help take the responsibility off of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. In a pick that was somewhat of a surprise, Tampa Bay selected wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Egbuka is already making an impression in the preseason, as is second-year wideout Jalen McMillan. On Wednesday, head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the young duo and how they are progressing as the regular season approaches, via Buccaneers beat writer Brianna Dix.

“They came out strong,” Bowles said. “They did some good blocking. They only had a few chances to catch [in the preseason opener]; they both caught their balls. They were only in there for maybe 10 plays, I want to say, but they'll play more this week. But they did a good job last week.”

Coming out of college, Egbuka was touted as one of the most NFL-ready prospects not only at his position, but in the entire draft class. As a result, it comes as no surprise that he is making an impression in camp.

McMillan had a pretty big role last season as a rookie, but it's hard to distinguish how Grizzard and the Bucs are going to utilize their wideouts once Evans and Godwin are in the lineup with the two youngsters. Godwin could miss some time at the start of the season as he continues to recover from his serious leg injury, which could give both Egbuka and McMillan some runway to get starting reps early in 2025.