The New York Liberty absorbed their second loss in three games after bowing to the Las Vegas Aces, 83-77, at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday.

In a rematch of last year's finals, the Liberty started strong but couldn't sustain it in the second half, as the Aces clamped down on defense. Las Vegas limited New York to only 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas was led by A'ja Wilson, who had another all-around showing with 17 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. Jackie Young chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. They extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 19-14.

For Liberty coach Sandy Brondello, it's easy to see why the Aces are surging.

“They're playing better ball now. They've weathered the storm. I think A'ja and Jackie have been way more involved in the offense, that's the biggest difference for me,” said Brondello before the game, as shared by Liberty reporter Myles Ehrlich.

New York is still playing without Breanna Stewart, who's nursing a bone bruise in her right knee. She has now missed nine games and is targeting a return by the end of the month.

Emma Meesseman put up a valiant effort against the Aces with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while Sabrina Ionescu chipped in 18 points. The Liberty dropped to 21-12.

The 56-year-old Brondello admitted before the contest that their recent schedule has been tough.

“It's presented a lot of challenges. It's a very condensed schedule. Playing back-to-back on the road, it's really tough. We got in at 1:30 last night. These players are tired, but they're pros,” said the former two-time All-Star, who steered the Liberty to their first-ever title last season.

“We've got to maybe lengthen the season, find gaps in between, because finding five games in eight days is a lot.”

They will try to bounce back on Saturday, but it won't be easy against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.